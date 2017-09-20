Protesters face judge after Georgia Tech riot

Three protesters accused in Monday night’s violent riot on the campus of Georgia Tech faced a judge Wednesday for a formal reading of their charges.

One of the protesters, identified by the GBI as Andrew Xavier Monden, is a Georgia Tech student. A spokesman for the institute said Monden is registered under the first name Cassandra.

Monden faces a felony charge of interference with government property and a misdemeanor charge of inciting a riot.

Two others, Vincent Castillenti and Jacob Wilson, are not Georgia Tech students, school officials said. Castillenti and Wilson face charges that include aggravated assault on an officer.

Videos from Monday night’s riot show a Georgia Tech police officer with a bloody gash on his head. A second campus police officer was injured that night, officials said, and someone set fire to a campus police car.

The violence stemmed from a fatal shooting on campus over the weekend. Campus police officer Tyler Beck fatally shot student Scott “Scout” Schultz after Schultz refused to comply with officers’ commands to drop a weapon. Beck fired the shot as Schultz made an advance on the officers.

"I've testified before in suicide by cop cases and interviewed some of the families. That's classic,” said psychiatrist Dave Davis, who adds that it appears Schultz was having mental breakdown.

Officials confirmed that Schultz was the one who originally called 911 to report a suspicious person.

“Hey, I'm over at west village,” Schultz told a dispatcher. “Ah, looks like he's got -- he's got a knife in his hand. I think he might have a gun on his hip."

Protesters from the left-leaning group Antifa began to organize before the public knew that police found three suicide notes in Scout Schultz’s dorm room.

Since the riot, there’s been a backlash against the protesters. Some Georgia Tech students are showing support for campus police, even starting a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the affected officers.

"We want to let Georgia Tech police know concretely that we stand behind them,” said Rob Montgomery of the Georgia Tech Marksman Club. “These people are losers who seek to inspire change through violence, who try to run people's ideas out by attacking them."

