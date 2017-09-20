City of South Fulton appoints, confirms first municipal court judge

Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.

Tiffany Carter-Sellers was appointed as the City of South Fulton's chief judge during a council meeting September 19.

Carter-Sellers will fill the part-time position by handling local ordinance violations and code enforcement violations among other duties.

Carter-Sellers received her bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University and her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.

