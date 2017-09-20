City of South Fulton appoints, confirms first municipal court judge

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has teamed up with the Georgia Food Oasis-Atlanta in an effort to create affordable, fresh, and healthy food options for underserved Atlanta neighborhoods.More >
Napoleon Veal has been missing since September 8 and he was last seen in the Grant Park area.More >
Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.More >
Three protesters accused in Monday night’s violent riot on the campus of Georgia Tech faced a judge Wednesday for a formal reading of their charges.More >
Two people were rescued from a burning vehicle and taken to the hospital in serious condition following a crash on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta early Wednesday morning.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
The tour kicks off November 22 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia and is expected to make a stop in Atlanta at Philips's Arena, December 31.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.More >
The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.More >
State Representative Keisha Waites (D-Atlanta) announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
A special election has been called for November to fill a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
Georgia is getting voting machines that could change how your vote is cast and counted.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
