Atlanta man missing since September 8

Police need help from the public located a man that has been missing for several days.

Napoleon Veal has been missing since September 8. He was last seen in the Grant Park area.

Police say Veal asked a friend to watch his dog while he went to work a job. He told family he would be painting a house possibly in Jonesboro.

If you have any information regarding the location of Veal, contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.