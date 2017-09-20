Why traffic lights can't be protected from power outages

Our cameras captured dozens of close calls and even a couple accidents when traffic signals lost power in the remnants of Hurricane Irma.

Some parts of DeKalb County were without working stoplights for three straight days.

It's a serious danger for drivers because even if you treat those intersections like a four-way stop, keeping track of who has the right away with two lanes in four directions takes the memory of a card counter.

It led CBS46 to ask local governments why there's no backup energy source, solar power for example.

DeKalb County says it would be too expensive and too impractical. They estimated outfitting backing up all of their 650 corners would come at a total price of $13 million. That's more than their entire annual maintenance budget.

We consulted Canada-based JSF Technologies, a manufacturer of solar-powered traffic lights, and they say the number might be even higher than that.

To run an average stoplight on a regular day, you'd need a panel the size of a tractor-trailer. The equipment they typically run with ordinary sized solar power panels are simple, flashing beacons.

The most common place you may have seen a solar backup battery is on the highway when there's an emergency phone. But apparently, a phone uses a whole lot less electricity than a traffic signal.

For example, we found a random intersection examined in Midtown has several not-so-obvious electricity drawing components. It communicates with other traffic lights to stay synchronized, and there is a hidden device under the ground to signal when cars are approaching.

Transportation engineer and traffic expert, Michael Hunter, said even if a backup battery charges all day, it will only last a couple hours after sunset and will be completely useless on cloudy and stormy days.

"So it's not really going to work in a lot of the places you'd want it most to work."

Bottom line: until we see a substantial advance in the world of battery life, busy intersections will always be at the mercy of long-term power outages.

