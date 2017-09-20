Protecting yourself from identity theft

Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.More >
Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.More >
Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.More >
Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.More >
With the personal information of 143 million Americans potentially exposed by the Equifax data breach, many people are looking to freeze their credit.More >
With the personal information of 143 million Americans potentially exposed by the Equifax data breach, many people are looking to freeze their credit.More >
The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.More >
The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.More >
Many people use the same passwords for all their online activities, or don't think about changing their email passwords every few months. Bad ideas, say our friends at the Better Business Bureau. Better Call Harry has advice on protecting your personal informationMore >
Many people use the same passwords for all their online activities, or don't think about changing their email passwords every few months. Bad ideas, say our friends at the Better Business Bureau. Better Call Harry has advice on protecting your personal informationMore >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.More >
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.More >