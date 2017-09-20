Protecting yourself from identity theft - CBS46 News

Protecting yourself from identity theft

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)

Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information.

But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.

Better Call Harry has valuable advice in this story about the uncovering of an identity theft ring.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Protecting yourself from identity theft

    Protecting yourself from identity theft

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:12:25 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.

    More >

    Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.

    More >

  • Woman downloads parking App, gets booted instead

    Woman downloads parking App, gets booted instead

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:15:24 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.

    More >

    Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.

    More >

  • Freezing your credit

    Freezing your credit

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-09-14 23:04:01 GMT

    With the personal information of 143 million Americans potentially exposed by the Equifax data breach, many people are looking to freeze their credit.

    More >

    With the personal information of 143 million Americans potentially exposed by the Equifax data breach, many people are looking to freeze their credit.

    More >
    •   