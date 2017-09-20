Former MARTA Senior Director of Operations pleads guilty to orchestrating false invoice scheme, stealing $500k

Joseph Erves, former MARTA Senior Director of Operations, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to orchestrating a false invoice scheme that resulted in MARTA paying more than $500,000 for maintenance work that was never performed. Most of the money was then funneled back into Erves’ personal bank account.

Erves worked for MARTA from 1993 to 2017, ultimately ascending to its Senior Director of Operations position. In that role, Erves oversaw maintenance of all of MARTA’s buses and rail cars and had the authority to approve payments up to $10,000 to vendors for work performed on behalf of MARTA.

Erves retained three different vendors in 2010 to purportedly perform maintenance projects for MARTA, including repairing brake testing equipment and fixing various MARTA tools and equipment.

From June 2010 to December 2016, he prepared fake invoices on behalf of the three vendors for more than 40 maintenance projects. No work was performed.

He used these fake invoices to authorize payments to the three vendors. In many cases, Eves personally approved payments to the vendors knowing that they had not performed any work. After being paid, the vendors funneled most of the money into Erves’ personal bank accounts. He used that money for personal expenses, including purchases at high-end department stores and the purchase of a Porsche 911.

MARTA reportedly payed more than $500,000 for maintenance projects where no work was performed.

Erves was charged on Aug. 24 with one count of Federal Program Theft.

