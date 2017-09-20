Jessica Colotl concerned about DACA renewal, work authorization

Often referred to as the face of illegal immigration, Jessica Colotl may soon be at risk for deportation.

The Mexican national had until Wednesday, September 20 to explain to immigration officials why her DACA status should be renewed. In just three days, CBS46 learned her work authorization may expire, making deportation a very real possibility.

"When I get to a point and I think that I can put all the legal battles behind me, something new comes up," she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.

Colotl said she feels like she’s been on a roller coaster for years, ever since she was charged for driving without a license in 2010. Now, another uphill battle.

"USCIS is saying that because I may have a removal order in the future, that I should not be able to renew again."

Last month, USCIS sent Colotl a notice of intent to deny her DACA renewal request. She was given 33 days, until Wednesday, to respond and convince immigration officials that she should be here. The situation is dire because on Saturday her work authorization may expire.

"When your work authorization expires, it means that you need to stop working, you need to stop driving," she explained.

If that happens, Colotl will no longer have protection from deportation, unless her DACA status is renewed. ACLU Georgia Legal Director Sean Young, calls the situation a house of cards.

"The reason that ICE has given for potentially denying her DACA status is because there are ongoing immigration proceedings. But there are ongoing immigration proceedings because ICE is trying to deny her DACA status. This is a catch 22."

USCIS could deny Colotl’s request after considering her response. Her future in the United States remains uncertain.

"This case is actually quite simple," Young said. "Jessica was brought here when she was 11-years-old, has been trying to live the American dream for the last 18 years and immigration authorities are now coming in and saying we're going to take that away from you?"

"I'm nervous and I'm scared but I can't let that control my emotions," Colotl said. "At the end of the day, I believe in American values. I believe that justice prevails."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced the end of DACA, giving congress six months to legalize the program if they choose. But Colotl and many others need answers before that deadline.

