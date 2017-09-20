Police: No one in danger, despite shelter in place alert from Emory

According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response and Emory Police Twitter accounts, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.

Emory Alert: There is a police emergency occurring on #Emory main campus. Shelter in place. — Emory Police (@EmoryPolice) September 20, 2017

Emory Alert: There is a police emergency occurring on #Emory main campus. Shelter in place. — EMORY_CEPAR (@EMORY_CEPAR) September 20, 2017

CBS46 has confirmed that the alert was issued after a man wandered away from the VA on Emory's campus.

The DeKalb County Police Department says they were asked to bring in dogs to help with the search, adding that no one is in danger.

We're working to gather more information. Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.