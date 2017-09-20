Drunk driver sentenced after killing Marietta firefighter

A Powder Springs family says justice was served.

A man accused of driving drunk and crashing into another car with three Marietta firefighters inside was sentenced Friday in a California courtroom.

Ron Herens, 23, died on the scene of the crash.

The driver, 24-year old Benjamin Seider, was sentenced to seven years and four months in jail after pleading no contest to DUI and vehicular homicide.

Herens's parents, Cobi Koene and Dirk Herens, faced Seider in court and said it was emotional.

"I think under the circumstances, justice was served. Is it long enough for me personally? No, it not," says Herens.

For Cobi, she doesn't feel like more time would have been any better.

"It will be more meaningful if when he comes out, that he serves the rest of his life trying to educate people, trying to make sure it doesn't happen to other people," says Cobi.

Ron Herens girlfriend for the last two years, Rosa Campos, is still trying to figure out life without the love of her life.

"It's just really confusing because you have this plan for your life and then all of a sudden its taken away from you," says Herens.

Campos was at the hearing and gave a personal testimony to the drunk driver, and she doesn't agree with the sentencing.

"It definitely doesn't feel like enough. By the time that he comes out, he will still have his whole life ahead of him. He can still have a family, he can still have a future, a career. Ron cant have that anymore," says Campos.

The family thanks the community for all of their support through this.

