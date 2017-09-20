3-year-old dies after being found in pool

An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.More >
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.More >