3-year-old dies after being found in pool

A 3-year-old child has died after being found in a pool outside a Hall County home.

The child, identified as Kenlee Ward, of Dayton, Ohio, was found just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 18 at a home in the Marina Bay subdivision of Hall County.

A spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 that Kenlee was with family visiting from out of state. The family was renting a vacation home in the neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police say Kenlee wandered into the backyard of the home and fell in the pool. It's not known how long she was underwater, but she was found by family members, who performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, according to the police spokesperson.

Kenlee was initially taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, then by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CBS46 that Kenlee died Wednesday evening.

