Man locks himself inside Gwinnett County hotel room

Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County.

The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to Google Maps, that is the address of Araamda Inn.

The police spokesperson says the man was criminally trespassing, but asked to go back to his room to get his things. As he entered the room, he locked himself inside, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.