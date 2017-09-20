Police search for fugitive accused of trafficking methamphetamine

Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Clara Mendoza, 32, is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
Joseph Erves, former MARTA Senior Director of Operations, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.More >
