Police search for fugitive accused of trafficking methamphetamine

Police say they're looking for a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine.

Clara Mendoza, 32, is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Police say Mendoza is believed to have fled from authorities with her two juvenile children. She's described as 5'1" tall and 125 lbs. Police say she may be driving either a 2006 yellow H2 hummer with Georgia tag PYX-5020, a 2003 gray Ford Superduty truck with Georgia Tag PKM-9409, or a white, four-door BMW.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CBS46 they were investigating two homes in Dahlonega in connection to a drug investigation. When police arrived at one home, they found that it had been destroyed by fire, which police believe was intentional. Meanwhile, when authorities arrived at the second home, they found a conversion lab with seven empty drums, three of which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police say both homes are connected to Mendoza.

If you see Mendoza, you're asked to call police at (706) 864-3633.

