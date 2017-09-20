Man shot in head in Atlanta

Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Clara Mendoza, 32, is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
Joseph Erves, former MARTA Senior Director of Operations, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.More >
Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Three protesters accused in Monday night’s violent riot on the campus of Georgia Tech faced a judge Wednesday for a formal reading of their charges.More >
For people of a certain age in Atlanta, there’s something oddly familiar about mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. Something in the line of her face and the twinkle of her smile that makes them say, “Um, um, um, um, um, um.”More >
Often refereed to as the face of illegal immigration, Jessica Colotl may soon be at risk for deportation.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.More >
