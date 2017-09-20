Man shot in head in Atlanta

Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Constitution Road SE.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 the unidentified victim was ultimately found at Sawtell Avenue SE and Jonesboro Road SE after someone tried to take him to the hospital.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, or provide any information on a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.