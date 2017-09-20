Man shot in head in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man shot in head in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Constitution Road SE.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 the unidentified victim was ultimately found at Sawtell Avenue SE and Jonesboro Road SE after someone tried to take him to the hospital. 

Police did not say what led to the shooting, or provide any information on a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Fulton CountyMore>>

  • Signs posted by Atlanta City Hall staff criticizing mayoral candidate

    Signs posted by Atlanta City Hall staff criticizing mayoral candidate

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:58:33 GMT

    The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.

    More >

    The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.

    More >

  • Man shot in head in Atlanta

    Man shot in head in Atlanta

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:02:54 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.

    More >

    Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.

    More >

  • Protesters face judge after Georgia Tech riot

    Protesters face judge after Georgia Tech riot

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:32:56 GMT

    Three protesters accused in Monday night’s violent riot on the campus of Georgia Tech faced a judge Wednesday for a formal reading of their charges.

    More >

    Three protesters accused in Monday night’s violent riot on the campus of Georgia Tech faced a judge Wednesday for a formal reading of their charges.

    More >
    •   