Van carrying $1.8 million stolen from outside bank

A smoky silhouette, seen through the fogged up lens of an ATM camera, is the only image police have of a man who got away with a lifetime's worth of earnings in one day.

The stolen van belongs to a company in the business of filling ATMs with cash.

It was before the bank opened, September 8, when investigators say the drivers of the van went inside Citizen Trust Bank on South Hairston Road for about 15 minutes. When they returned, all that was left of their van was glass on the ground from the driver's side door.

It turns out the drivers left the keys in the ignition and the engine running. That sounds like an oversight, but the company told investigators it's a regular part of procedure.

CBS46 tried to reach the owner of the cash company to ask more about that, but he hasn't returned calls or e-mails.

A couple hours after the theft, police tracked down the van to an overgrown bend of Galleon Crossing, about a mile away. Police questioned everyone coming in and out of the neighborhood, but they have no leads yet.

The ATM at the bank only gives out twenties, so assuming that's what the money was made up of, the total weight of that many bills would be about 200 lbs.

It would fill several duffel bag-sized containers, and it would be very difficult to travel with that amount on foot.

