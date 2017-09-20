Van carrying $1.8 million stolen from outside bank

A smoky silhouette, seen through the fogged up lens of an ATM camera, is the only image police have of a man who got away with a lifetime's worth of earning in one day.More >
CBS46 is asking local governments why there's no back up energy source, for example, solar power.
Norcross Police searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen on Monday evening have located her safely.
The vehicle of a woman who mysteriously disappeared in mid August has been found but there's still no information on her whereabouts.
Dunwoody Police are trying to find three people accused of breaking open several mailboxes with a screwdriver and stealing the contents inside.
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.
According to the Emory University Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response Twitter account, there is a police emergency occurring on Emory's main campus and students have been ordered to shelter in place.
