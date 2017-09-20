Signs posted by Atlanta City Hall staff criticizing mayoral candidate

The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up.

Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.

CBS46 spoke with Mayor Reed about those signs, and he didn't hold back, telling us it's information voters in Atlanta should know.

"This is a person that has paid more ethics fines than any person that's running for mayor," says Reed.

CBS46 spoke to Reed during an event honoring female entrepreneurs in the city. He backed the signs, saying they were the city's response to Mitchell's proposal.

"If you're putting forward a proposal that says we aren't going to have any more contracts after 2017, and one out of two of your donors are current contractors, don't you think that's something the people should know?" asked Reed. "I do."

It's not the first time Reed has been critical of Mitchell. An anonymous ethics complaint was filed against the Mayor's Office after an August press conference Reed gave criticizing Mitchell.

"That's just Ceasar Mitchell, whose campaign is collapsing," says Reed. "That ethics complaint is baseless and going nowhere, and it was designed to get attention for a person who spent almost $2 million and is in fourth or fifth place."

CBS46 reached out to Mitchell's camp Wednesday night for a response to the signs and the criticism. We were told he's in Washington, D.C. attending a large fundraiser.

But Mitchell did speak to CBS46 Tuesday about running for the seat Reed now holds.

"If that creates some sort of conflict, whether natural or contrived, with the mayor, that's fine then, so be it," said Mitchell. "The citizens expect me to stand up and address those issues in terms of this race. This is about making sure that I deliver a very clear and consistent message that's about moving this city forward, and not leaving anyone behind."

A spokesperson for Mitchell told CBS46 they are considering filing their own ethics complaint against the Mayor's Office.

The signs were posted for everyone to see Wednesday, but were taken down late Wednesday afternoon.

