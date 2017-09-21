Dozens displaced following fire at Marietta apartment complex

As many as 32 residents of an apartment complex in Marietta have been displaced following a fire late Wednesday evening.

The fire started around 11 p.m. at the Whitlock Properties on Whitlock Avenue.

No word on what caused the fire but eight units were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting families affected.

