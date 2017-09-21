Man in custody after barricading himself inside hotel room

Police have a man in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Gwinnett County hotel room and wouldn't come out Wednesday night.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
A Lilburn woman has been arrested and is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her stepfather at their home on September 14.More >
In response to Hurricane Irma, the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division has received about 60 dogs and cats from a shelter in Glynn County.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
It turns out, an ultra-powerful computer can function just fine in the harsh environment of outer space -- even if it hasn't been bolstered with extra protection.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
