Man in custody after barricading himself inside hotel room

Police have a man in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Gwinnett County hotel room and wouldn't come out Wednesday night.

The man was holed up inside a room at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross. Police say he was trespassing at the hotel and when officers arrived, he asked to return to his room so he could get his belongings inside.

That's when he locked the door and refused to leave.

It is unclear if the man was armed at the time.

He was taken into custody early Thursday morning. His identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.