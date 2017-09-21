Police searching for mother linked to million dollar meth operation

A mother of two is being sought by police and in connection to a million dollar meth operation out of homes in Lumpkin and Union counties.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, deputies seized hundreds of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of well over a million dollars from two homes in Dahlonega and one in Suches. One of the homes in Dahlonega had been destroyed by fire.

They also found two AR-15 rifles, a pistol grip shotgun and a handgun.

Clara Catarino Mendoza, 32, is being sought by police in connection to the drug operation. She is currently on the run and is believed to have her two juvenile children with her.

Police have issued several warrants for arrest on charges of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Mendoza is described as a Hispanic female, standing around 5'1" tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She may be driving either a 2006 yellow H2 hummer with the Georgia tag PYX 5020, a 2003 gray Ford Superduty Truck with the Georgia tag PKM 9409 or a White BMW 4 door sedan.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office at 706-864-3633.

