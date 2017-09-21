Parents enraged over school's recreation of "slave" experience

Parents in a school district in California were shocked when they received a letter from officials about a "unique classroom activity" that was an attempt to recreate a slave's voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

A parent shared a letter sent to her by school officials explaining what the activity was all about. The letter said teachers will try to recreate the "voyage that slaves went on across the Atlantic Ocean on their way to the new world."

The teachers were to act as slave ship captains while the students were to be the slaves. As class began, the students were to be sternly lined up in the room, bound at the wrist by duct tape and laid down on the ground shoulder-to-shoulder while watching the movie "Roots".

The letter said the experience was an attempt to make the students "feel uncomfortable and to feel mistreated, like a piece of property." The letter also informed parents not to tell their children about what was going to happen.

After several parents reacted negatively, the school administration removed the exercise from the curriculum.

Read the entire letter below

