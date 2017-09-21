Youth football team kneels for national anthem, turns back on flag

Young players on an 8 and under football team in Illinois are receiving both praise and criticism for their decision to kneel during the national anthem before a game on September 17.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, the coach of the team, Orlando Gooden was asked by one of the young players about the rioting following the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley in the officer-involved shooting and death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Gooden told the newspaper, “One of the kids asked me if I saw [people] protesting and rioting in St. Louis. I said yes; I said, ‘Do you know why they are doing it?” He said that the player replied, “Because black people are getting killed, and nobody’s going to jail.”

He said that he “felt like it was a good teaching moment for me to circle the team and have a meeting.”

After seeing the kneeling gesture by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the children asked Gooden if they could do it too. His reply was, “As long as we know why we’re doing it, I don’t have a problem with any of it.” The children decided to kneel during the anthem and also had their backs turned to the American flag.

Do you think it was in poor taste for the children to kneel during the national anthem? Sound off on the CBS46 Facebook page or vote in our online poll!

There are two sides to the discussion ... and it puts the area's ADs in a tight spot. #618football https://t.co/T4heARvKU9 — Todd Eschman (@tceschman) September 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.