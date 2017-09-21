Woman accused of exploiting, neglecting elderly, disabled

A Georgia woman is accused of exploiting and neglecting at least 14 elderly and disabled people in unlicensed personal care homes.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 39-year-old Michelle Oliver was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Tuesday on charges including felony exploitation of disabled or elderly persons, felony neglect of a disabled or elderly persons and a misdemeanor charge of operating an unlicensed personal care home.

A news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Albany Police Department received reports in July that seniors living in apartments rented by Oliver were "begging for food."

The release says Oliver operated the unlicensed homes in Forsyth, Macon and Albany.

All 14 people have been relocated to licensed facilities.

More charges are expected. It's unclear if Oliver has a lawyer.

