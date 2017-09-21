Woman goes berserk on disabled veteran with service dog

A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.

The video, which has been viewed about 700,000 times, shows the woman arguing with customers of at Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant in Delaware after she berated a veteran with PTSD and his service dog.

The woman is seen in the video screaming at several customers, calling the dog "nasty" and "disgusting". She has to be restrained and is finally escorted out of the establishment by a man. As she's leaving, a woman in the background yells at her, calling her a "b**ch" and round 2 begins.

Check out the video below

