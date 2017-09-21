Metro Atlanta sets record for total jobs with 2.76 million

State labor officials say metro Atlanta has set a record for total jobs, reaching 2.76 million for the first time.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler on Thursday announced the record-setting number for August.

Butler said the August unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent in July.

Officials said the strongest job growth was seen in government, particularly in public schools; professional and business services; and education and health services.

