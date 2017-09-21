Georgia Tech protester curses at media while leaving jail

Vincent Castillenti was in no mood to stop and talk as he bonded out of the Fulton County Jail.

“F*** you! F*** the media!” shouted Castillenti, 31, as he rushed to get into a friend’s car.

He’s one of three people arrested in Monday night’s riot on the campus of Georgia Tech.

The violence unfolded after a much larger vigil to remember Scout Schultz, the Georgia Tech student who officials said left three suicide notes in his dorm room before he was shot and killed by a campus police officer.

During a hearing Tuesday, Castillenti’s court-appointed attorney told a judge her client has taken part in peaceful protests around the country. He appeared on CBS46 a few years ago as he took part in an Occupy Atlanta overnight protest, refusing to leave Woodruff Park.

“I’d rather stay out of jail. I think I’d be more effective out of jail, and a lot of people here would be,” Castillenti said in an interview in 2011. “but I applaud those who are willing to go.”

Castillenti did go to jail this time, and prosecutors said he was one of the violent ones. They said he was caught on video assaulting a police officer.

When journalists asked his side of the story in this case, Castillenti asked, “So you can twist it? F*** the media!”

Georgia Tech student Andrew Monden, 20, was released at about 2 a.m., jail records show.

Georgia State University student Jacob Wilson, 22, remained at the jail Thursday awaiting a fitting for an ankle monitor.

As part of their bond conditions, the three defendants must stay away from each other and from the campus of Georgia Tech.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.

