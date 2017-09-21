Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers seeking info, videos of GA Tech riot, vehicle burning

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is seeking information and/or videos in relation to the riot that formed after a memorial on the campus of Georgia Tech on Monday night.

During the incident, a marked Georgia Tech Ford Explorer patrol vehicle was damaged and set on fire. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

