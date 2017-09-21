Better Call Harry: Road fix, one year later

Have you heard the saying “the squeaky wheel gets the grease?”

In this case, the squeaky wheel is a New Yorker living in DeKalb County. For a year he’s been asking me to help him with a major street repair, and he’s officially fed up. Here’s Better Call Harry.

“You would think that we have, like, a sinkhole,” DeLoyd Johnson said.

He wants his street fixed, and he’s fed up with DeKalb County. He’s also fed up with me.

“I feel like in a way we failed you because it’s been like what, a year?” I said.

“Now you’re provoking me,” Johnson said. “Yes, you failed me.”

“I’m not provoking you,” I said.

This is an adversarial relationship; like the road, it continues to deteriorate.

“I don’t think you guys are doing anything to help me,” Johnson said. “I’m asking you, I’m asking the county. I need help.”

It’s been not quite a year since our first encounter with this native New Yorker. He’s from Westchester. Johnson is on the board of the Sagamore Hills HOA. Last fall Princess Street needed a repair.

DeKalb County officials gave a written commitment to repair within 60 days, but with the county’s huge backlog, it never happened.

“Some will look at this and say, ‘ah, big deal,’” I said.

“Big deal? You come live here,” Johnson said.

A year later it is a big deal. The street is crumbling. It’s a hazard for Johnson and the neighbors he represents.

That day we contacted the DeKalb County CEO’s office and reminded the county about its commitment. Two days later the repair was complete. A crew tore up the street and used tons of asphalt to smooth it over.

With a little help from the kid next door, we called Johnson out. He admits he gave up on the repair, and he gave up on us.

“So I had to get your neighbor to call you out, what’s her name? Charlotte? Nice girl,” I said.

“Yeah, thank God she came out and told me about it,” Johnson said. “Look at this great job. It only took you 365 days!

Spoken like a true New Yorker.

Thanks again to DeKalb County for honoring its promise to make the repair.

