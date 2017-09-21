Better Call Harry: Road fix, one year later - CBS46 News

Better Call Harry: Road fix, one year later

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Have you heard the saying “the squeaky wheel gets the grease?”

In this case, the squeaky wheel is a New Yorker living in DeKalb County. For a year he’s been asking me to help him with a major street repair, and he’s officially fed up. Here’s Better Call Harry.

“You would think that we have, like, a sinkhole,” DeLoyd Johnson said.

He wants his street fixed, and he’s fed up with DeKalb County. He’s also fed up with me.

“I feel like in a way we failed you because it’s been like what, a year?” I said.

“Now you’re provoking me,” Johnson said. “Yes, you failed me.”

“I’m not provoking you,” I said.

This is an adversarial relationship; like the road, it continues to deteriorate.  

“I don’t think you guys are doing anything to help me,” Johnson said. “I’m asking you, I’m asking the county. I need help.”

It’s been not quite a year since our first encounter with this native New Yorker. He’s from Westchester. Johnson is on the board of the Sagamore Hills HOA. Last fall Princess Street needed a repair.

DeKalb County officials gave a written commitment to repair within 60 days, but with the county’s huge backlog, it never happened.

“Some will look at this and say, ‘ah, big deal,’” I said.

“Big deal? You come live here,” Johnson said.

A year later it is a big deal. The street is crumbling. It’s a hazard for Johnson and the neighbors he represents.

That day we contacted the DeKalb County CEO’s office and reminded the county about its commitment. Two days later the repair was complete. A crew tore up the street and used tons of asphalt to smooth it over.

With a little help from the kid next door, we called Johnson out. He admits he gave up on the repair, and he gave up on us.

“So I had to get your neighbor to call you out, what’s her name? Charlotte? Nice girl,” I said.

“Yeah, thank God she came out and told me about it,” Johnson said. “Look at this great job. It only took you 365 days!

Spoken like a true New Yorker.

Thanks again to DeKalb County for honoring its promise to make the repair.

Got something you want to complain about? You can call, message me on Facebook or email me at bettercallharry@cbs46.com

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Better Call Harry: Road fix, one year later

    Better Call Harry: Road fix, one year later

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:27:05 GMT

    Have you heard the saying “the squeaky wheel gets the grease?”

    More >

    Have you heard the saying “the squeaky wheel gets the grease?”

    More >

  • Protecting yourself from identity theft

    Protecting yourself from identity theft

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:12:25 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.

    More >

    Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.

    More >

  • Woman downloads parking App, gets booted instead

    Woman downloads parking App, gets booted instead

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:15:24 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.

    More >

    Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.

    More >
    •   