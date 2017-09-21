Better Call Harry: Road fix, one year later

A smoky silhouette, seen through the fogged up lens of an ATM camera, is the only image police have of a man who got away with a lifetime's worth of earning in one day.More >
A smoky silhouette, seen through the fogged up lens of an ATM camera, is the only image police have of a man who got away with a lifetime's worth of earning in one day.More >
CBS46 is asking local governments why there's no back up energy source, for example, solar power.More >
CBS46 is asking local governments why there's no back up energy source, for example, solar power.More >
Norcross Police searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen on Monday evening have located her safely.More >
Norcross Police searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen on Monday evening have located her safely.More >
The vehicle of a woman who mysteriously disappeared in mid August has been found but there's still no information on her whereabouts.More >
The vehicle of a woman who mysteriously disappeared in mid August has been found but there's still no information on her whereabouts.More >
Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.More >
Freezing your credit in the wake of the Equifax data breach is a good start to protecting your personal information. But there are also simple safeguards you can take when you go online.More >
Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.More >
Lenna Deshazior saw a report about a new online app. She download the app and headed to downtown Atlanta, but once she parked in a private parking lot, the app wouldn’t allow her to pay.More >
With the personal information of 143 million Americans potentially exposed by the Equifax data breach, many people are looking to freeze their credit.More >
With the personal information of 143 million Americans potentially exposed by the Equifax data breach, many people are looking to freeze their credit.More >
The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.More >
The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
A former Georgia governor and now practicing attorney Roy Barnes filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Equifax following a massive cyberattack impacting millions of Americans.More >
A former Georgia governor and now practicing attorney Roy Barnes filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Equifax following a massive cyberattack impacting millions of Americans.More >