Suspect caught stealing from ambulance in DeKalb County

Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the 3700 block of Soapstone Road while two emergency officials were on a call.More >
Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Clara Mendoza, 32, is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
Joseph Erves, former MARTA Senior Director of Operations, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the 3700 block of Soapstone Road while two emergency officials were on a call.More >
A smoky silhouette, seen through the fogged up lens of an ATM camera, is the only image police have of a man who got away with a lifetime's worth of earning in one day.More >
Have you heard the saying “the squeaky wheel gets the grease?”More >
CBS46 is asking local governments why there's no back up energy source, for example, solar power.More >
Norcross Police searching for a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen on Monday evening have located her safely.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
A former Georgia governor and now practicing attorney Roy Barnes filed a lawsuit against Atlanta-based Equifax following a massive cyberattack impacting millions of Americans.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
