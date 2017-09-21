Suspect caught stealing from ambulance in DeKalb County

Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the 3700 block of Soapstone Road while two emergency officials were on a call.

According to the incident report, several items were stolen from the ambulance, including two tablets, a cellphone, a credit card, a social security card, a drivers license, car keys, a wallet, a backpack, a stethoscope and even the company's protocol books.

No information was provided on the suspect.

