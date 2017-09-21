Man arrested, accused of stealing signs from Atlanta City Hall

A man was arrested Thursday at the campaign headquarters of Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell, according to authorities, after he was caught stealing signs from Atlanta City Hall.

Terry Morris is accused of stealing four signs from City Hall, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says Morris was captured on video and later arrested at Mitchell's campaign headquarters on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

Morris was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with theft by taking.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.