Police search for 'lottery bandit' in Floyd County

A man was arrested Thursday at the campaign headquarters of Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell, according to authorities, after he was caught stealing signs from Atlanta City Hall.More >
Police say they need your help in their search for a lottery bandit in Floyd County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the 3700 block of Soapstone Road while two emergency officials were on a call.More >
Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Clara Mendoza, 32, is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in Smyrna on Monday.More >
A mother of two is being sought by police and in connection to a million dollar meth operation out of homes in Lumpkin and Union counties.More >
