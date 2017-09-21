Police search for 'lottery bandit' in Floyd County

Police say they need your help in their search for a lottery bandit in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Police Department says the unidentified man has been swiping lottery tickets from cashiers at convenience stores in the area.

Two pictures of the man were provided by authorities, which are attached to this story.

If you have any information on the man, you're asked to call police at (706) 331-8728.

