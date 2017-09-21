Pill caps with timers aim to fight opioid epidemic

Overdoses from illegal drugs like heroin and legal prescription pain killers are to blame for a decrease in life expectancy in the US. That’s according to a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association. New technology now available in a store near you aims to fight the growing crisis.

“A quarter of a million people die each year from opiate overdose,” reflected CVS pharmacist Usheema Thomas.

Many of those who overdose are teens and young adults whose drug use and abuse started at home.

“When I was in school, it was more the street drugs and to know that now as a pharmacist, to know that there are drugs in our hands that could possibly harm the community is very very impactful,” Thomas shared.

“He was the kid that everybody wanted to be around, the kid that made everybody smile, the kid that everybody loved,” Missy Owen told CBS46.

Davis Owen, a former class president at Kennesaw Mountain High School, overdosed on heroin.

“He went to the medicine cabinet looking for something to help him sleep,” Owen explained.

Owen says her son's drug use started at their medicine cabinet. He found a bottle of pain killers a family member had been prescribed after a surgery.

“Parents want to make sure that the prescription they have is only taken by them,” Thomas contended.

A new product is helping alert parents if kids get into pill bottles.

“It acts like a stop watch,” Thomas demonstrated for CBS46. “When you open the medication, it stops and the moment you close it back, the timer starts… so you know exactly when the last time the bottle was opened,” Thomas added.

“Timer Caps” can go on any pill bottle and are sold online and at CVS pharmacies across the country, including Atlanta. Thomas says $10 is a small price to pay for peace of mind.

“If you have a kid that is smart enough to open it, that is a possibility, but at least you know the last time the medication was open and that can clue you into maybe there is something going on,” Thomas argued.

Georgia is taking action to fight the opioid crisis. Georgia’s Attorney General sent out a letter co-signed by 37 other states demanding records from prescription drug companies investigating if they engaged in unlawful marketing, sale and distribution of pills feeding the opioid crisis.

