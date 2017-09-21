Impact of potential Amazon move to Atlanta

Amazon's decision to seek a second headquarters location is inspiring cities to dream big.

What part of that dream could be a problem?

Amazon wants transit, inexpensive land and a stable, business-friendly environment.

What might Atlanta get in exchange?

Money and smart workers. Yet, critics warn the income gap could widen.

A little of everything and everyone, rich and poor, thrives on Buford Highway. It's the main street for Doraville, a town where Amazon could be enticed to locate.

A prominent developer with a dream for the old General Motors plant here says Amazon could alter the town in wonderful ways.

"They have potential, Amazon does, to be transformative to the region," says developer Egbert Perry.

Yet, transformative is only good if everyone wants to change. Developers and growth advocates in Atlanta heard Perry and others describe how partnerships build better towns. On the panel was a housing expert from Seattle's City Hall, Amazon's World Headquarters.

CBS46 asked the expert, Robin Koskey, about the Amazon Effect.

"The Seattle jobs were all very high-paying jobs," says Koskey. "Lots of young people with disposable income, afford to pay very high rents."

It was rough on lower-income people in Seattle. Koskey says it took a while fro Amazon to figure out how to be a better neighbor.

"They had a building they had purchased for development," says Koskey. "While it was being waited, a homeless shelter in that building, now embedding in their campus, permanent home there."

"It could mean more people, more traffic, and so on," says Perry. "Do I think that's a bad thing? Absolutely not. That's an opportunity."

