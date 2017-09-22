Mixed reaction to home in Atlanta's Old 4th Ward

Art or eyesore? That's the debate happening in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward because of an oddly painted home that has raised the eyebrows of residents in the neighborhood.

The home sits on high at the intersection of Glen Iris and North Avenue near the Ponce City Market.

Fred Fuller lives in the area. He doesn't see the beauty in the paint job of the home and believes bright colors could bring down property values.

"It's not my bag. I'm not totally impressed," said Fuller. "You owe it to your neighbors and you should want to create a community to have some level of awareness and appreciation for (your actions and how they) impacts others."

Others are embracing the home's paint job. Realtor Nick Fitzpatrick sees the unconventional color scheme as a selling point.

"I think the reason why people are moving into the fourth ward is because of the eclectic types of homes and the people who live here," says Fitzpatrick.

Some residents who spoke with CBS46 question what's the difference between the paint job and graffiti. Greg Mike, the artist who painted the home says, first of all, he was paid to paint the home. He also says he hopes it brings more attention to Atlanta's art scene and that people will enjoy it while they can.

"You never know. In Atlanta, it might get knocked down next week and turned into a giant highrise," says Mike.

The home's owner says he plans on keeping the house painted the way it is. According to the city, he can. Because it's zoned in an area that's mixed residential and commercial, there's no paint color restrictions in the district.

