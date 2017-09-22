Pedestrian struck and killed in crash along I-85 closes roadway

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has closed all northbound lanes on I-85 early Friday morning and a huge backup is being reported.

The crash happened near the intersection of N. Druid Hills Road in Atlanta. Traffic is being diverted off I-85 and Buford Highway is being used as an alternate route.

Not many details are known about the crash but GDOT confirms a pedestrian was fatally struck and killed. The identity of the victim has not been released.

GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until around 8:15 a.m.

