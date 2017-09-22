UNG basketball player dies in crash on GA 400

A metro Atlanta native and sophomore standout on the University of North Georgia's men's basketball team has died after an automobile accident along GA 400 in Dawson County.

Ross Morkem, who graduated from Lambert High School in Suwanee in 2016, was killed in the crash early Monday morning. He was 19 years-old.

As a freshman, Morkem averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds for a Nighthawks team that finished 15-14 overall. Morkem also was a 2016-17 Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll Presidential Scholar.

"Our Nighthawk family suffered a tremendous loss on Monday," UNG head men's basketball coach Chris Faulkner said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morkem family, friends and his teammates. He represented North Georgia in a first-class manner and was an excellent teammate during his time at UNG. Everyone that came in contact with Ross loved him."

According to the North Georgia Athletics website, the Morkem family will have a public reception on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Three Chimneys Farm Clubhouse in Cumming.

