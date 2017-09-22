Honorary APD officer loses battle with cancer

A young girl battling cancer who was named as an honorary officer on the Atlanta Police Department has lost her fight, succumbing to the disease at the age of 7.

Karma Lilly Little, was sworn in to the department by Erika Shields during the chief's visit to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Emory in February. She received a badge, her certificate and a bag of goodies.

Little died in her father's arms on Tuesday as the family was fulfilling a bucket list dream in California. She had been fighting neuroblastoma cancer since the age of two.

