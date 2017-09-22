Sandy Springs firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

A firefighter with the Sandy Springs Fire Department is dead after he crashed his motorcycle while going around a curve in Forsyth County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Bannister Road near Silver City.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, 21 year-old Jacob Hammond was driving down Bannister Road near Namon Wallace Road when he lost control of the bike while going around a curve. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Jacob served as a firefighter with the Sandy Springs Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the Fire Chief there. The men and women of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences and prayers to the Sandy Springs Fire Department and the Hammond family,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

Hammond was from Cumming.

The crash in under investigation.

