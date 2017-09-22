Water main break slowing traffic on busy Paulding County roadway

A water main break has flooded a busy Paulding County roadway and it could be a while before things are back to normal.

The water main break happened early Friday morning on the eastbound lanes of Highway 278 at Metromont Road in Hiram and has completely flooded the roadway. A large sinkhole has also opened up as a result.

One lane is open to traffic.

GDOT and the Paulding County Water Department is on scene attempting to get water shut off and begin repairs. No word on when the roadway will fully reopen.

Commuters are urged to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.