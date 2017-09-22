Child care workers caught on camera abusing autistic boy

Two child care workers are in hot water after a Snapchat video surfaced, showing them abusing an 8 year-old autistic boy in their care.

The incident happened at a facility in Winter Haven, Florida.

In the video, 26 year-old Kaderrica Smith and 20 year-old Alexus Henderson are seen taunting and yelling at the child before one of the women hits the boy in the face with a backpack.

The child crawls under a table to hide and the women continue to taunt him, throwing shoes and backpacks at him as he cries. The child eventually gets out from underneath the table and runs at one of the women. She grabs him by his arm and leg sweeps him to the floor.

When interviewed, the woman tell police that they did nothing wrong.

Watch the video below

