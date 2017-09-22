DeKalb Co. Schools to extend days through end of semester to make up for days missed during Irma

The DeKalb County School District will be extending its school day by 20 minutes beginning in October through the end of the semester to make up for time missed due to Tropical Storm Irma.

Beginning Oct. 2, DCSD schools will extend the school day by 20 minutes and will continue to do so Monday through Friday until Dec. 20.

Schools will also remain open on Election Day, Nov. 7. Parents will receive a notification from their campus regarding dismissal time.

The decision to extend the school day was a collaborative effort across all DCSD divisions. One main goal of the extended days was so that Fall and Winter breaks were not impacted for families and employees that may already have commitments made based on the approved school calendar.

DCSD will embark on an aggressive communications campaign to keep students, parents and the community informed about how this temporary schedule change will impact student transportation, afterschool programs, and athletics. Those updates will be available via its website at www.dekalbschoolsga.org and through its mobile app and accounts on Facebook and Twitter.

