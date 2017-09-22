Fall Festivals around Atlanta

Friday, September 22 is the first official day of the fall season. Although the Georgia temperatures have yet to reflect the usually chilly, crisp weather Atlanta has already began planning for their fall festivals around the city.

We compiled a list of popular fall events from Atlanta.net, set to happen in Atlanta between September and November.

Atlanta Fall Festivals Pumpkin Festival (9/29-10/29) On weekends in October, enjoy the beautiful fall colors and cooler weather at Atlanta’s favorite place to celebrate the fall season. Stone Mountain Park’s annual Pumpkin Festival has become a family favorite with kids and parents alike. Sweet Auburn Music Festival (9/30-10/1) Featuring music across all genres, food and family fun, the Sweet Auburn Music Festival is a celebration of harmony and peace within the Atlanta community. A free festival that attracts seventy five thousand plus attendees, Sweet Auburn Music Festival welcomes all as one of the largest festivals of its kind in the South. A3C Hip Hop Festival (10/7-10/8) Atlanta’s own A3C Hip Hop Festival has become the nationwide gathering place for anyone who creates hip hop music or is a fan of the culture. The festival features more than 200 performing artists in addition to turntable, producer and break dance competitions and educational programming. Atlanta Black Theater Festival (10/4-10/7) Whether you’re a fan of classic, traditional August Wilson, urban contemporary Tyler Perry or all theater, we've searched the globe to bring the very best. Come join celebrities, artists and theater-loving patrons from all over world as they descend on Atlanta for a spectacular annual celebration. http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/atlanta-black-theatre-festival/108203/ Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade (10/13-10/15) Atlanta Pride Festival, the largest pride festival in the Southeast, returns to Piedmont Park each October following National Coming Out Day. Celebrate diversity and community during this two-day Atlanta gay, lesbian and transgender extravaganza that includes live entertainment, cultural exhibits, the famed Pride parade and the Pride Marketplace featuring more than 200 vendor booths, as well as tons of restaurant and bar promotions. http://www.atlanta.net/explore/lgbt/pride-festival/ Atlanta Underground Film Festival Celebrate Independent Film Month with Atlanta's Underground Film Festival. This four-day event showcases every cinematic genre from around the globe, and features more than 100 remarkable indie filmmakers. Candler Park Fall Festival (9/30-10/1) Celebrated in beautiful Candler Park, Fall Fest features over 100+ artists, local music and some of the best food vendors Atlanta has to offer. The festival features a 5K race, Kids Zone and a Tour of Homes showcasing the beautiful architecture native to Candler Park. http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/candler-park-fall-festival/108205/ Elevate Art (10/14-10-21) An annual, week-long celebration of public art in Downtown Atlanta, Elevate Art kicks off with a block party featuring music, food and performance art. Catch various performances, art installations, civic panels and explore Atlanta in the process. End Elevate week with a final-night party and special performance. http://www.atlanta.net/events/elevate-art/ Indian Festival and Pow Wow (11-2-11/5) Celebrate the nation's first civilization with dance and drum competitions. Get lost in the ancient art of storytelling or enjoy authentic dishes and craft demonstrations. Teach a new dog old tricks with primitive skills workshops, including pottery, open-fire cooking and bow-making. http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/native-american-festival-and-pow-wow/108206/ Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park (9/29-10/29) Every weekend in October, the Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Park, offers fun and entertainment for the entire family. Costume contests, puppet parades and a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt are just a few highlights. Enjoy story-telling, pie-eating contests and more. http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/pumpkin-festival/108211/ Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp (11/4) Come to the Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp for the annual chili cook-off along the streets of this old mill-workers community. Now a beautiful, artsy neighborhood full of restored homes, Cabbagetown highlights individual and local restaurant entries in this yearly festival. http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/cabbagetown-chomp-stomp/108213/ Chastain Park Arts Festival (11/4-11/5) The Chastain Park Arts Festival is an annual festival of fine art and crafts designed by artists. More than 150 artists from around the country will display their art at Chastain Park. Admission is free, and proceeds from the festival are donated to charity. http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/chastain-park-arts-festival/108214/

