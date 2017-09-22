Hall Co. Sheriff's Office, OSHA investigating after man dies in work site accident

Hall County sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to Candler Concrete Products just before 8 a.m. Friday regarding a work site accident.

The initial investigation revealed that a 68-year-old male employee had accidentally been caught between a dump truck and a front-end loader and suffering severe injuries.

The victim was transported to Northeast GA Medical Center. He was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is conducting an independent investigation.

