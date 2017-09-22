Want to freeze your credit? Here are the numbers to call

A mother of two is being sought by police in connection with a $300 million dollar meth operation run out of homes in Lumpkin and Union counties.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
An employee at the Naval Hospital of Jacksonville has been removed from the facility after she posted disturbing pictures of her giving the finger to newborn babies in her care and using them as "puppets" to dance to music.More >
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >
Two child care workers are in hot water after a Snapchat video surfaced, showing them abusing an 8 year-old autistic boy in their care.More >
