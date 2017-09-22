Want to freeze your credit? Here are the numbers to call - CBS46 News

Want to freeze your credit? Here are the numbers to call

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Here are the phone numbers to call if you'd like to freeze your credit in the wake of the Equifax information breach:

Equifax 800-349-9960

Experian  888-397-3742

TransUnion   888-909-8872

