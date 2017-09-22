Supermarket closing creates food desert

The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County.

And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.

“What are we going to do?” Kroger customer Cheryl Osborne Brandt asked.

“I don’t like it, but I don’t have a choice,” Kroger Shopper Missy Harris said.

Attention shoppers, after nearly 18-years the Kroger at Memorial Drive and North Hairston Road is closing. Management blames declining sales and negative profit, leaving Walmart as the only other major supermarket on this busy thoroughfare.

“Well of course it’s an inconvenience, but what are you going to do. It’s life, you make adjustments,” Kroger shopper Daydrah Wilson said.

It’s not that easy for Dolores Fulton to make adjustments. She uses this walker to get to and from the store.

“I’ll have to call my daughter and tell her to come take me to the store,” Fulton said.

It will also be difficult for Connie Henderson who has a 20-minute walk. Her only option now is to ride the bus.

“If you close this one, then where are we going to go,” Henderson said.

The nearest remaining stores are the Kroger on South Hairston road 3.5 miles away, the Kroger on Rockbridge road 4.5 miles away or the Kroger on Lavista Road 8 miles away.

“Anything that makes me have to drive more I dislike,” Carroll said.

“I live right up the street and it is convenient. A lot of people are going to be hurt by this,” Osborne Brandt said.

Kroger's corporate office released the following statement.