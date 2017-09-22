Supermarket closing creates food desert - CBS46 News

Supermarket closing creates food desert

Posted: Updated:
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County.

And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.

“What are we going to do?” Kroger customer Cheryl Osborne Brandt asked.

“I don’t like it, but I don’t have a choice,” Kroger Shopper Missy Harris said.

Attention shoppers, after nearly 18-years the Kroger at Memorial Drive and North Hairston Road is closing.  Management blames declining sales and negative profit, leaving Walmart as the only other major supermarket on this busy thoroughfare.

“Well of course it’s an inconvenience, but what are you going to do.  It’s life, you make adjustments,” Kroger shopper Daydrah Wilson said.

It’s not that easy for Dolores Fulton to make adjustments.  She uses this walker to get to and from the store.

“I’ll have to call my daughter and tell her to come take me to the store,” Fulton said.

It will also be difficult for Connie Henderson who has a 20-minute walk.  Her only option now is to ride the bus.

“If you close this one, then where are we going to go,” Henderson said.

The nearest remaining stores are the Kroger on South Hairston road 3.5 miles away, the Kroger on Rockbridge road 4.5 miles away or the Kroger on Lavista Road 8 miles away.

“Anything that makes me have to drive more I dislike,” Carroll said.

“I live right up the street and it is convenient.  A lot of people are going to be hurt by this,” Osborne Brandt said. 

Kroger's corporate office released the following statement.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced plans to close its 965 N. Hairston Road location in Stone Mountain, Ga., as of the close of business on Oct. 13, 2017.
The Kroger Co. has operated at the location for nearly 18 years. The store has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period of time and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.
All 138 associates will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement. Kroger representatives will meet with associates to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.
Kroger operates more than 140 stores throughout metro Atlanta. The following locations are available to serve affected customers:
        1232 S. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
       1227 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
       3959-A Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084
Kroger remains committed to the Atlanta area and recently expanded our store located at 2875 North Decatur Road in Decatur, Ga. to 113,000-square-feet.
 

Connect with CBS46