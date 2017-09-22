Horse shot dead in Cherokee County, $15,000 reward offered for information

A girl's beloved show horse was found shot dead in a pasture Friday morning according to the Cherokee County Marshal's Office. Around 8 AM, a witness saw the horse laying in the pasture with other horses around it and thought it was odd; they alerted the horse's trainer Lauren Eckardt.

“For this to happen to us we don’t know why. There is no rhyme or reason,” Eckardt told CBS46.

The horse kept at The Stables at Union Hill had been killed, shot once in the head.

“The horse was down eating when it was shot… still had grass in its mouth,” investigator Sgt. Matt McMullen explained.

“Someone that would want to do that may not have a conscious or doesn’t care for life of any kind,” suggested neighbor Kevin Connelly who lives across the street.

The pasture off of Union Hill Road sees a lot of traffic go by. Investigators say the shooter may never have gotten out of the car. CBS46 was there as investigators combed the area on a slight hill above the road with a metal detector looking for evidence in the death of the 8-year-old Irish Sport show horse. The horse belonged to a teen girl.

“This amazing kid finds out that the love of her life has been taken from her… it makes zero sense,” Eckardt argued.

Cherokee County tells CBS46 they will investigate to the fullest before the shooter can strike again and hope a $15,000 reward will help them solve this extreme case of animal cruelty.

“The owners of the horse have put up a $5,000 reward, the owner of the farm has matched that, and I matched that too, so we are 100 percent doing everything we can to find this sick individual and put them to justice,” Eckardt asserted.

The Cherokee Marshal’s Office is requesting the public's assistance in this case; if anyone has any information contact the Cherokee Marshal’s Office at 678-493-6203.