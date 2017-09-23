Police seek four suspects accused of killing man in carjacking - CBS46 News

Police seek four suspects accused of killing man in carjacking

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.

According to Atlanta police, on September 16, officers responded to a call regarding a person shot. Upon arriving at the scene the officers found Martin Hvizda, 31, had been shot and killed   The shooting appears to have been the result of a carjacking.  The vehicle has been identified as a Silver Infiniti FX with tinted windows, black rims and Georgia license plate QAC-3166.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

