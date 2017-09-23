Police seek four suspects accused of killing man in carjacking

Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.



According to Atlanta police, on September 16, officers responded to a call regarding a person shot. Upon arriving at the scene the officers found Martin Hvizda, 31, had been shot and killed The shooting appears to have been the result of a carjacking. The vehicle has been identified as a Silver Infiniti FX with tinted windows, black rims and Georgia license plate QAC-3166.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).