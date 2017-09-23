Police seek four suspects accused of killing man in carjacking

Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.More >
A man was arrested Thursday at the campaign headquarters of Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell, according to authorities, after he was caught stealing signs from Atlanta City Hall.More >
Police say they need your help in their search for a lottery bandit in Floyd County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the 3700 block of Soapstone Road while two emergency officials were on a call.More >
Police say a man is alert, conscious and breathing after being shot in the head in Atlanta late Wednesday.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
An infant is in extremely critical condition after suffering injuries during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.More >
Two child care workers are in hot water after a Snapchat video surfaced, showing them abusing an 8 year-old autistic boy in their care.More >
Things were so out of control that the principal was forced to clear the entire student section during the third quarter of the football game. He says the students' safety was in question.More >
There's a new incentive for a woman accused of defecating in one Colorado neighborhood to come forward -- a year's supply of toilet paper.More >
