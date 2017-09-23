GA Tech students protest death of fellow student killed on campus

It was an emotional ending to what has been a difficult week on Georgia Tech’s campus as students participated in a sit-in to protest the death of a fellow student killed on campus.



Students marched across campus, peacefully protesting the police killing of senior Scout Schultz. The group of about two dozen people wanted to conduct a peaceful sit-in inside the school building. Instead, police guarded the indoors of the student center, keeping the group outside.

"We were here to do it in a peaceful way,” said a protestor. “They brought out the cops who are standing there. This is a space for students not for the people who killed our friend."

Police say Schultz made a 911 call reporting an armed person on campus. When officers responded they say Shultz came toward them with a knife. The knife was actually a multi-purpose tool that contained a knife.



Schultz’s parents say their child was having a mental breakdown. Friends say the police handled the situation all wrong.



"There are ways to not do that. Cops are supposed to have special training. Police are supposed to serve the students not kill them” said another protestor.

Shultz, who identified as non-binary, meaning neither female or male.

Georgia Tech’s Progressive Alliance created a list of 10 demands of the university. They include increasing funding for mental health on campus and equipping Georgia Tech police with more non-lethal weapons such as tasers.

Georgia Tech has not yet issued a response to those demands