6.2 Magnitude earthquake strikes Oaxaca, Mexico

By Jason Hanna CNN

(CNN) -- A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Oaxaca, Mexico, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake was located 4 miles from Lázaro Cárdenas in southern Oaxaca. USGS puts the depth at 32 kilometers.

Developing story - more to come

