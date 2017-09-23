All-female flight departs from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Delta’s 'Women Inspiring our Next Generation’ flight took more 120 metro Atlanta girls to the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida to expose them to careers in aviation. From the customer service agents to the flight attendants to the pilots, everyone supporting this flight is female.

"I love doing things that have to do with engineering and science and math because I’m one of those people who loves science," said 11-year-old Elana King.

The girls range in age from 12 to 18. We've learned their schools selected them to participate. Some of them had never been on a plane before.

"I know this is going to be a really fun experience for me, an experience to learn, get active with other students, be active with people from Delta," said 11-year-old Sarah John-Kwushue.

Captain Katherine Reynolds, one of the pilots on board, has been flying for 25 years. She’s one of what can be considered a handful of women in her field.

"There’s about 500 in Delta Airlines out of almost 14 thousand pilots," Reynolds explained. "And industry wide, we have about five percent so we really want to improve those numbers."

Delta is hoping this special flight will attract the young girls to aviation careers.

"I wanted to learn more about what Delta does and their daily routines," said 11-year-old Laiylah Sheffield.

Once the girls get to Pensacola, they’ll learn how to fly drones, study the history of women in aviation and visit a museum.

And we've learned, they're okay with the no boys allowed policy.

"I think it’s going to be more fun because boys are like, interesting," said 10-year-old Justice Murphy.

Although this is the third year Delta has put on this all-female flight, this is the first time the flight has taken off from Atlanta.

