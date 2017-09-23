NFL commissioner: Trump showed 'lack of respect' for league

By Miranda Green CNN
(CNN) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem in remarks the President made at a rally in Alabama Friday night.
Goodell called Trump's comments "divisive" and said they show a "lack of respect" for the league and its players.
"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Goodell said in the statement. "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."
