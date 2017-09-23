2 bodies found in Lawrenceville

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Bishops Lane in Lawrenceville.More >
Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.More >
A man was arrested Thursday at the campaign headquarters of Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell, according to authorities, after he was caught stealing signs from Atlanta City Hall.More >
Police say they need your help in their search for a lottery bandit in Floyd County.More >
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 in the 3700 block of Soapstone Road while two emergency officials were on a call.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Bishops Lane in Lawrenceville.More >
Police have a man in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Gwinnett County hotel room and wouldn't come out Wednesday night.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
A Lilburn woman has been arrested and is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her stepfather at their home on September 14.More >
In response to Hurricane Irma, the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division has received about 60 dogs and cats from a shelter in Glynn County.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.More >
The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now expecting.More >
An infant is in extremely critical condition after suffering injuries during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
