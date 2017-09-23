2 bodies found in Lawrenceville - CBS46 News

2 bodies found in Lawrenceville

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Bishops Lane in Lawrenceville.

According to police, uniformed officers responded to the scene and located two bodies, one male and one female, with gunshot wounds.

No other details are known at this time.  Stay with CBS46 News for the latest developments. 

